EU mission in Armenia reaches full operational capability

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The EU mission in Armenia (EUMA) has now reached the full operational capability.

The head of the mission Markus Ritter said about it at the opening of EUMA’s new headquarters in Yeghegnadzor on November 1 attended also by Armenia’s president Vahagn Khachaturyan.

 

Markus Ritter said that currently the mission has 93 members deployed from 23 EU member states.

 

The mission is operating its patrols from six Forward Operating Bases (FOBs) - in Kapan, Goris, Jermuk, Yeghegnadzor, Martuni, and Ijevan - covering the entire length of the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

 

Last week, EUMA marked 1000 patrols since its deployment.

