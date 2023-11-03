Zakharova: Armenia makes a demonstrative anti-Russian gesture

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said today that "Moscow views Yerevan’s participation in the conference on Ukraine in Malta as a demonstrative anti-Russian gesture.”

This is the way she commented on the meeting between the Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan and the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak in Malta.

Maria Zakharova reminded that “earlier Armenia’s Prime Minister’s spouse Anna Hakobyan visited Kyiv. The Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Alen Simonyan communicated with the President of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine in Dublin and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in Granada.”

“Yerevan should realize that it is about demonstrative flirting with those who aggressively oppose Russia.

Regrettably, the current leadership of the republic is deliberately and persistently destroying our allied relations, which, in the recent past, it considered the most important factor for Armenia’s stability and prosperity,” the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry concluded.