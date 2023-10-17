Armenia ready “to be closer to the EU”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today that “Armenia is ready to be closer to the European Union, as much as the EU considers it possible.”

Delivering remarks today at the European Parliament, Nikol Pashinyan reminded that “our joint statement with President von der Leyen reads: “In these difficult times, the EU and Armenia stand shoulder to shoulder.”

“Let’s continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with the commitment to make the times better,” Armenia’s premier said.

“The agenda of our relations with the European Union is actually very extensive. It is extremely important to give new momentum and volume to the programs implemented under the EU Economic and Investment Plan, the key goals of which are stable and balanced economic development, upgrading of infrastructure, digitalization and technological development, as well as increasing the resilience of the southern regions of Armenia. The latter is especially important in the context of both the continuous development of the country and the establishment of sustainable peace in the region,” Nikol Pashinyan noted.