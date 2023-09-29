Alen Simonyan meets Ukrainian Supreme Rada speaker

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia’s National Assembly speaker Alen Simonyan met today in Dublin with Ukrainian Supreme Rada (Verkhovna Rada) speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk.

The parliament’s press office said in a news release:

“The speaker of the Armenian National Assembly presented the details of the events preceding the forced deportation of the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh, listing the security problems and the consequences of the large-scale attack by the Azerbaijani armed forces. The Ukrainian counterpart attached importance to the conduction of bilateral meeting, expressing his willingness to cooperate on multilateral platforms as well.

Prospects for the development of inter-parliamentary ties were discussed.”