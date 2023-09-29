Alen Simonyan meets Ukrainian Supreme Rada speaker

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia’s National Assembly speaker Alen Simonyan met today in Dublin with Ukrainian Supreme Rada (Verkhovna Rada) speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk.
The parliament’s press office said in a news release:
“The speaker of the Armenian National Assembly presented the details of the events preceding the forced deportation of the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh, listing the security problems and the consequences of the large-scale attack by the Azerbaijani armed forces. The Ukrainian counterpart attached importance to the conduction of bilateral meeting, expressing his willingness to cooperate on multilateral platforms as well.
Prospects for the development of inter-parliamentary ties were discussed.”
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.