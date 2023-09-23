Borrell says “there are some leaders that need to be dealt with in a different way”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell stated that “there are some leaders that need to be dealt with in a different way.”

“We are herbivores in a world of carnivores. It is a power politics world, yet we still have in mind that through trade and preaching the rule of law we can have influence on the world. We must still preach the rule of law but we have to be aware there are some leaders that need to be dealt with in a different way,” Josep Borrell said in an interview with The Guardian.

Speaking about actions taken by Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, Borrell said “Putin believes that democracies are weak, fragile, they get tired and time is running on his side, because sooner or later we will get exhausted.”