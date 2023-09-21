Ararat Mirzoyan emphasizes the need of clear steps by the EU

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said that the European Union and its member states need to properly respond and take clear steps in order to prevent mass atrocities in Nagorno Karabakh.

The Foreign Ministry reports that Ararat Mirzoyan said this at the meeting with Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani in New York.

The minister said that Azerbaijan continues its policy of aggressive and ethnic cleansing, targeting the civilian population and infrastructure, as a result of which there are casualties and wounded among civilians, including women and children.