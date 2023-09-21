Russian MFA, in fact, lays the blame on official Yerevan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that “the fate of the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement was radically affected by the recognition of Nagorno-Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan’s territory by official Yerevan at the summits under the auspices of the European Union.”

In a statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry said:

“Due to the dramatic escalation of the armed confrontation in Nagorno-Karabakh, we urge the conflicting sides to immediately stop the bloodshed, cease hostilities and rule out casualties among the civilian population.

The fate of the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement was radically affected by official Yerevan’s recognition of Nagorno-Karabakh as part of the territory of Azerbaijan at the October 2022 and May 2023 summits under the auspices of the European Union. This changed the fundamental conditions under which the November 9, 2020 Statement of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia was signed as well as the position of the Russian peacekeeping contingent.

Since its deployment in the region, the contingent has faithfully fulfilled tasks to maintain the ceasefire and ensure contacts between the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides. Our peacekeepers coordinated efforts to improve the humanitarian situation “on the ground” and also helped to launch direct dialog between Baku and Stepanakert. Even in these hours, the Russian contingent is providing assistance to the civilian population, including medical aid and evacuation.

Now the main thing is to urgently return to the implementation of the set of trilateral agreements reached at the highest level in 2020-2022, where all steps for the peaceful resolution of the Karabakh problem are prescribed, to cease the armed confrontation and do everything possible to ensure the rights and security of the population of Nagorno-Karabakh.”