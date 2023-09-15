Zakharova describes Azerbaijan’s MFA statement as “unacceptable”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said that the September 9 statement of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry where it says that “elections” “in certain territories of Ukraine” are null and void is “unacceptable”.

“We cannot accept such assessments. They are unacceptable and are not in line with the allied level of relations between our countries. We expect Baku to treat issues of the territorial integrity of the Russian Federation with the same respect that partners expect from our side when it comes to the territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

I think our Azerbaijani friends know the history of the new regions well, not from the media, but from our common past. They had an opportunity to observe this process in a historical context. We proceed from the fact that it is in this understanding that the appropriate political basis for comments should originate,” Zakharova said.