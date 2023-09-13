Zakharova hopes Armenia’s leadership has no “catastrophic plans”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova voiced hope that the Armenian leadership has no “catastrophic plans” to divide the peoples of the two countries.

“I sincerely hope that no one in the Armenian leadership has such a goal and task. Because, in my opinion, it would be disastrous just for Armenia,” Zakharova said in an interview with TASS.

She said historically Russia “has not just shown, but reaffirmed itself as a reliable ally, friend, closest partner of Armenia and the people of Armenia.”

“Russia came to the rescue in the most difficult moments, supported, was happy with their achievements and accepted their choice even when, let us say, it could not say that it does not share some directions or course. But Russia accepted them, because it respected the sovereign choice of this country. I am not sure that refusing such an attitude will benefit both the country and the people. Such relations cannot be built in a year or five years. This is the historical basis. It is a time-tested history. The most important thing is the history that comes from the soul, from the hearts of people,” Maria Zakharova said.