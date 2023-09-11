Blinken says U.S. encourages dialogue “between Baku and residents of Karabakh”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken issued a statement on September 10 about “desperately needed humanitarian supplies to Nagorno-Karabakh.”

The statement reads:

“The United States is deeply concerned about the rapidly deteriorating humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh. We note that humanitarian supplies are positioned near both the Lachin and Aghdam routes, and we repeat our call for the immediate and simultaneous opening of both corridors to allow passage of desperately needed humanitarian supplies to the men, women, and children in Nagorno-Karabakh. We also urge leaders against taking any actions that raise tensions or distract from this goal. The use of force to resolve disputes is unacceptable.

In light of the recent increase in tensions in the South Caucasus, the United States will continue to strongly support efforts by Armenia and Azerbaijan to resolve outstanding issues through direct dialogue, with the aim of achieving a dignified and enduring peace. We reiterate that any peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan must protect the rights and security of the residents of Nagorno-Karabakh. We also encourage dialogue between Baku and residents of Nagorno-Karabakh.

The United States further reaffirms the only way forward is peace, dialogue, and the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan on the basis of mutual respect for each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”