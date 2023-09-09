Pashinyan had phone conversations with US Secretary of State and the President of Iran

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, in a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, expressed his readiness to hold urgent talks with the President of Azerbaijan.

He previously spoke about such readiness in telephone conversations with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

“The Prime Minister of Armenia and the US Secretary of State stated that the escalation of the situation is unacceptable,” Pashinyan’s press service noted.

Nikol Pashinyan also had a telephone conversation with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, during which he also stated his readiness to hold an urgent meeting with Ilham Aliyev.