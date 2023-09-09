Russian MFA hands over a note of protest to Armenia’s ambassador

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Russian Foreign Ministry issued a message today for media "On the Situation in Armenia”.

The document states:

“We have recently recorded among Armenia’s official circles and political elite certain doubts about the expediency of allied ties within the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and with Russia on a bilateral basis, as well as the feasibility of a set of trilateral agreements on normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations reached between Moscow, Yerevan and Baku in 2020-2022.

Against this background, the Armenian leadership has taken a series of unfriendly steps in recent days, including the launch of the process of ratification of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, Prime Minister’s spouse Anna Hakobyan’s trip to Kyiv to deliver humanitarian aid to the Kyiv Nazi regime, and the conduction of military exercises on Armenian territory with the participation of the United States.

In this regard, the Armenian Ambassador to Moscow Vagharshak Harutyunyan was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry and received a harsh statement. In addition, a note of protest was handed over to him, which pointed out the unacceptability of the insulting statements of the Speaker of Armenia’s National Assembly Alen Simonyan of September 6 addressed to the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova and the Russian Foreign Ministry as a whole. Concern was also expressed about the detention of blogger Mikayel Badalian and columnist of Sputnik Armenia radio Ashot Gevorgyan in Armenia on September 7.

At the same time, Moscow firmly believes that Russia and Armenia remain allies, and all agreements on the development and strengthening of partnership relations will be fully implemented for the benefit of the peoples of our two countries. This applies, among other things, to the organization of CSTO exercises and the future dispatch of the organization’s monitoring mission to the republic to facilitate the settlement between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The Russian side will continue making all necessary efforts to this end.”