Pashinyan hopes Armenia’s proposals will be accepted


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today in Sochi that "tangible progress has been made” at the last meeting of the task group on unblocking regional communications.

“I want to reiterate Armenia’s readiness to open regional economic and transport communications within the framework of the principle of sovereignty and the jurisdiction of the parties through which these communications pass. This refers to the communications mentioned in the point 9 of the trilateral statement of November 9, 2020.

 

We have presented specific proposals, I hope they will be accepted,” Pashinyan said during the meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

 

He noted that “these are compromise solutions that have been developed over the last two years.”

