Pashinyan to participate in Erdogan’s inauguration

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will depart to Ankara on June 3 to participate in the inauguration ceremony of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Armenian government’s press office reported that “the Republic of Armenia has received an invitation and Nikol Pashinyan will participate in the inauguration ceremony.”
