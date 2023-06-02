Pashinyan to participate in Erdogan’s inauguration - Mediamax.am

269 views

Pashinyan to participate in Erdogan’s inauguration


Photo: Press service of the Armenian government (archive photo)


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will depart to Ankara on June 3 to participate in the inauguration ceremony of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Armenian government’s press office reported that “the Republic of Armenia has received an invitation and Nikol Pashinyan will participate in the inauguration ceremony.”

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Foreign Policy | June 2, 2023 17:40
Pashinyan to participate in Erdogan’s inauguration

Nagorno Karabakh | June 2, 2023 14:52
Ruben Vardanyan: We won’t abide to the plan Azerbaijan wants to implement

Foreign Policy | June 2, 2023 12:07
Vice premiers to meet today, FMs on June 12
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax Media Company LLC 1999 -2023