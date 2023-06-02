Vice premiers to meet today, FMs on June 12

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that the trilateral working group of the vice premiers of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan will meet in Moscow on June 2.

“The meeting of the working group related to regional communications is planned in Moscow,” he said.

On May 31, Russian Vice Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk said:

“Today we are very close to saying that we can restore railway communication between the western regions of Azerbaijan and Nakhichevan. The decisions that we are going to discuss within the framework of the trilateral working group are undoubtedly of great importance for the stabilization of the situation in the South Caucasus and for lifting the blockade of Armenia.”

Alexey Overchuk said the issues to be discussed during the upcoming meeting “refer to the technical details of the ways of crossing the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan.”

“At the border there will be passport and customs control, and all types of controls that exist at international borders,” he said.

Nikol Pashinyan also said that Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers Ararat Mirzoyan and Jeyhun Bayramov will meet in Washington on June 12.