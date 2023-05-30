Turkey invited to the summit in Chisinau

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Turkey is invited to the European Political Community (EPC) summit to be held in Chisinau on June 1. The participation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan must yet be confirmed by the Turkish authorities.

TASS learnt this on Monday from the press office of the Council of the European Union.

Erdogan represented Turkey at the first EPC summit in Prague on October 6 last year.

Erdogan’s spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin said today that the Turkish president may abandon the tradition of making the first foreign visits to Azerbaijan and Northern Cyprus after the elections and attend the EPC summit in Moldova.

TASS writes that “according to some European experts, a trip to the EPC summit would soften the West’s perception of Erdogan’s harsh anti-American rhetoric during the election campaign.”