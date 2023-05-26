Russian, Turkish diplomats discuss “restoration of Armenian-Turkish ties”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin and Turkish Ambassador to Moscow Mehmet Samsar discussed the prospects of restoration of Armenian-Turkish ties.

“The situation in Transcaucasia, including the implementation of trilateral agreements between the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia were discussed. The issue on prospects of restoration of Armenian-Turkish ties was also touched upon,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement following the meeting.

The interlocutors also stressed “the importance of interaction in the South Caucasus in the 3+3 format (Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia and Russia, Iran, Turkey).”