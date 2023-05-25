Putin-Aliyev-Pashinyan trilateral meeting may take place today

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that today Russian President Vladimir Putin will have two separate meetings with the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
“He will have two bilateral meetings with Prime Minister Pashinyan of Armenia and President Aliyev of Azerbaijan. After that, we expect Putin-Pashinyan-Aliev trilateral meeting,” Dmitry Peskov said, TASS reports.
