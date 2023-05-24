Moscow views Pashinyan’s statement as “confirmation of his position”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Moscow considers the statement of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan about his readiness to recognize Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan “as a confirmation of his position.”

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova stated this today at a briefing, TASS reports.

“This is not just an issue, this is a conflict that lasted for many years. And, of course, in order to move forward, including on the documents that were signed, it is necessary to understand the clear position of the state on this matter. In this regard, we, generally, consider the statements of the Prime Minister of Armenia as confirmation of the position that he adopted during the October 7, 2022 summit in Prague with the participation of the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia, France and the EU,” she said.