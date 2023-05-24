Yerevan /Mediamax/. USAID sees Armenia as a "real democratic bright spot, despite the growing challenges we see facing the region.”

USAID Assistant Administrator Erin McKee said this during the hearings at the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

“Since its ‘Velvet Revolution’ in 2018, the Government of Armenia has embarked on key reforms in several areas, in part with USAID’s support. We continue to see important new opportunities to do more there across a range of areas, from e-governance to economic growth to cleaner energy, that will help Armenia’s democratic institutions become stronger and to deliver for Armenia’s citizens,” Erin McKee said.