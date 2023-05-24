USAID Assistant Administrator speaks about blockage of the Lachin Corridor - Mediamax.am

USAID Assistant Administrator speaks about blockage of the Lachin Corridor


Photo: parliament.ge


Yerevan /Mediamax/. USAID Assistant Administrator Erin McKee said that "the blockage of the Lachin Corridor is putting undue stress on the civilian population of Nagorno-Karabakh.”

During the hearings at the House Foreign Affairs Committee Erin McKee spoke about the ongoing blockage of the Lachin Corridor and “incursions by Azerbaijan into the Republic of Armenia”

 

“The situation inside Nagorno-Karabakh continues to be of great concern to the USG, USAID, and the international humanitarian community. The blockage of the Lachin Corridor is putting undue stress on the civilian population of Nagorno-Karabakh – reducing access to essential services, medical treatment, and basic commodities,” Erin McKee said.

