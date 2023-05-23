Armen Grigoryan to leave for Moscow - Mediamax.am

Armen Grigoryan to leave for Moscow


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armen Grigoryan, Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, will leave for Russia at the invitation of Nikolai Patrushev, Secretary of the Security Council of Russia.

The Security Council office reported that Grigoryan will participate in the 11th international meeting of high representatives coordinating security issues scheduled for May 23 to 25 in Moscow.

