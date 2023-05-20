Bayramov states about “positive dynamics” in talks with Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov stated about "positive dynamics” in talks with Armenia on a peace treaty.

“This format (negotiations at the level of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia) was still planned at the end of the last year, but due to circumstances beyond the control of the participants of this meeting, it did not take place then. We highly appreciate the organization of this meeting and the emerging positive dynamics in the negotiation process between Armenia and Azerbaijan,” Bayramov said today in Moscow at the meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Interfax-Azerbaijan quoted the Azerbaijani minister as saying that “today we will have an opportunity to bilaterally discuss a number of issues on the post-conflict settlement between Armenia and Azerbaijan in various areas, as well as to discuss the bilateral agenda between Azerbaijan and Russia.”