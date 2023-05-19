Yerevan /Mediamax/. Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Imangali Tasmagambetov said that the CSTO hopes for the early signing of a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
BelTA reports that commenting on the Brussels talks between the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Tasmagambetov said:
“We note with satisfaction that Azerbaijan and Armenia practically recognize the borders between the two countries under the 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration.”
“We hope that these negotiations will lead to the signing of a peace treaty, and the countries will subsequently proceed to the delimitation of the border,” the CSTO Secretary General added.
