Yerevan /Mediamax/. Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Imangali Tasmagambetov said that the CSTO hopes for the early signing of a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

BelTA reports that commenting on the Brussels talks between the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Tasmagambetov said:

“We note with satisfaction that Azerbaijan and Armenia practically recognize the borders between the two countries under the 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration.”

“We hope that these negotiations will lead to the signing of a peace treaty, and the countries will subsequently proceed to the delimitation of the border,” the CSTO Secretary General added.