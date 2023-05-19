Lukashenko calls on “preserving unity within the CSTO”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko stated about “the importance of unity in the CSTO for preserving the sovereignty and independence of its member states.”

Belta reports that addressing the participants of the meeting of the Council of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly in Minsk on May 18, Lukashenko said:

“I am sure that the motto of the Belarusian chairmanship “Through solidarity and cooperation towards peace and security” chimes in with aspirations of all members of the CSTO. In this regard, the question of the unity in the organization cannot be ignored. During its chairmanship Belarus aims to take the necessary steps to boost solidarity of the CSTO states. We need to remove existing disagreements if we want to strengthen the organization, ensure security and stability in its area of responsibility. Don’t let a rupture occur at this critical moment in our history. The powers-that-be are trying to re-divide the world, and we are in the middle of it. We must stick together. There is no other alternative for preserving the sovereignty and independence of our states.”