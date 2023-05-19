Armenia doesn’t sign a declaration on creating a register of damage incurred to Ukraine

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia and other five countries have not signed a declaration on creating a register of damage incurred to Ukraine at the summit of the Council of Europe in Reykjavik.
TASS reports that Deputy Minister of Justice of Ukraine Irina Mudraya said that Azerbaijan, Armenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Hungary, Serbia and Turkey did not sign the declaration.
The countries that signed the declaration are Georgia, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova and Estonia.
Earlier, Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra said that at its Reykjavik meeting the Council of Europe officially approved the creation of a register of damage inflicted on Ukraine as a result of hostilities. The register that will be headquartered in The Hague, will receive, process and record claims for damages.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.