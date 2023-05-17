EU ambassador comments on the results of the Brussels meetings, refers to EU mission’s activity

Yerevan /Mediamax/. EU Ambassador to Armenia Andrea Wiktorin said today that "the European Union supports Armenia and its territorial integrity”.

She said this at a news conference dedicated to Europe Day and EU-Armenia relations, speaking about the results of the meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and European Council President Charles Michel in Brussels on May 14.

“The EU is committed and ready to assist Armenia and Azerbaijan on their way to finding a lasting and peaceful solution, which will not only ensure peace, but also guarantee stability in the region,” the EU ambassador said.

“There should be very clear border demarcation and delimitation. This is the wording that was used in Brussels. We hope that both sides will withdraw their troops and the demarcation works will start,” the EU ambassador said, without clarifying which border sections she is talking about.

“As to the recent violence in Sotk, they [EU observers] were not there, but they are deployed along the significant part of the border. They do not want to appear where something is happening. They monitor the situation on the border and record what they see, but this does not mean that they can automatically appear at a point where something happens,” Andrea Wiktorin said.

She noted that the Armenian side is responsible for the safety of the observers. “There may be a situation when observers refuse to go to a specific point.”