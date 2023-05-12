Pashinyan: Azerbaijan wants to wipe out the registered progress

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today that "after the adequate and effective counter actions of the Armenian army, the intensity of Azerbaijan’s shelling of Sotk has somewhat decreased.”

“These provocative actions of Azerbaijan are aimed at wiping out the progress registered during the talks in Washington from May 1 to 4.

Azerbaijan’s goal is also to disrupt the trilateral negotiations scheduled for Sunday in Brussels, and five-sided in Chisinau for June 1. Experience shows that Azerbaijan needs the negotiation process only for escalation and war, and escalations are used to wipe out any progress made during the negotiations,” Nikol Pashinyan said at the cabinet meeting.

“They also aim to divert the attention of the international community from setting up an illegal checkpoint in the Lachin corridor,” he said.

Nikol Pashinyan stated that he intends to leave for Brussels on Sunday.

“The possibility of signing a peace treaty with Azerbaijan is very small, because it still looks very preliminary. We have an issue to mature that document as quickly as possible and prepare it for signing,” he added.