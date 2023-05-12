Michel and Blinken speak ahead of Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting - Mediamax.am

Photo: Reuters


Yerevan /Mediamax/. European Council President Charles Michel and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the ongoing talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“They discussed opportunities for supporting a sustainable and durable peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan,” the U.S. Department of State said in a news release.

 

On May 14 Charles Michel will host Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

