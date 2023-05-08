Pashinyan to visit Moscow at Putin’s invitation - Mediamax.am

Pashinyan to visit Moscow at Putin’s invitation


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will leave for Moscow today on a working visit at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Government’s press office reports that Nikol Pashinyan will attend the May 9 events dedicated to the victory in the Great Patriotic War.

