Pashinyan to visit Moscow at Putin’s invitation

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will leave for Moscow today on a working visit at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Government’s press office reports that Nikol Pashinyan will attend the May 9 events dedicated to the victory in the Great Patriotic War.
