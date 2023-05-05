Peskov refrains from announcing Putin-Pashinyan meeting

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian president’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov refrained from announcing a meeting between Vladimir Putin and Nikol Pashinyan next week.
On May 4, Pashinyan stated in Prague that he is visiting Moscow next week.
“Before we get far ahead, certain plans are being discussed. As discussions are finalized, we will make an announcement accordingly. For now, we consider it premature,” the Kremlin spokesman said.
