Pashinyan lists main obstacles to signing peace treaty with Azerbaijan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan listed the main obstacles to signing a peace treaty with Azerbaijan.

Speaking at Prague Center for Transatlantic Relations on May 4 he said in particular:

“It has so far been impossible to agree upon language that will clearly state that Azerbaijan recognizes the territorial integrity of the Republic of Armenia with 29 thousand 800 square kilometers.

The mechanism for safeguarding the rights and security of the Armenians of Nagorno Karabakh is still uncertain; so is the Stepanakert-Baku dialogue format, which in our opinion should take place in the framework of an international mechanism.

It has so far been impossible to agree upon mechanisms for overcoming differences in the reading of the peace agreement text.

And finally, there is no agreement on international mechanisms for implementing the peace agreement.

We do, however, continue our efforts in order to succeed in all these areas. For four days now, Armenian and Azerbaijani delegations, with facilitation by the United States, have been negotiating in Washington for resolving all these issues.”