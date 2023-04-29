Colonna: EU presence in Armenia eases the tension

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia Edward Asryan highly appreciated today the work of the European Union’s monitoring mission in Armenia.

He said this at the meeting with the Foreign Affairs Minister of France Catherine Colonna in Armenia’s Jermuk.

“This activity makes Azerbaijani armed forces feel more restrained. The work is going very well on the borders of Armenia,” the Chief of the General Staff said.

The French foreign minister, in her turn, said that the cooperation between Armenia and the EU monitoring mission gives positive results.

“The observation work gives us the opportunity to obtain information from the ground, which is useful for the EU member states. This is a monitoring mission, it is not armed, the purpose is to simply monitor the situation, but this presence, in any case, gives an opportunity to ease the tension,” Catherine Colonna said.