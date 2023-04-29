Russia urges Armenia not to distance itself from the situation around the Lachin corridor

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova considers “official Yerevan’s contribution to the search for mutually acceptable solutions fundamentally important.”

Zakharova said this at a briefing on April 27, commenting on the statements of the Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan that “the Lachin corridor belongs to Russia,” and that Russia is responsible for the developments taking place there.

“Currently, both through the Russian peacekeeping contingent and at the political level, the necessary efforts are being made to resolve the situation around the Lachin corridor and return it to the track of the trilateral agreements of November 9, 2020. We consider it fundamentally important for the official Yerevan to contribute to the search for mutually acceptable solutions,” Zakharova said.