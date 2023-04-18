Pashinyan says Armenia fully recognizes Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today that peace is possible if Armenia clearly records in all international relations that "Armenia has 29,800 sq. km territory and has no territorial claims to any other country.”

“The peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan will become realistic if the two countries clearly, without ambiguities and pitfalls, recognize each other’s territorial integrity and commit to never making territorial claims to each other.

I reaffirm that Armenia fully recognizes the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and expects Azerbaijan to do the same by recognizing the entire territory of the Armenian SSR as Armenia,” Nikol Pashinyan said, presenting the performance of the government at the National Assembly.

He emphasized that “international mechanisms guaranteeing the implementation of a possible peace treaty should be formed, otherwise a war may break out or a new escalation may occur the day after the signing of the agreement.”

“It is also important to have mechanisms for resolving disputes between the parties, so that in case the parties are unable to resolve the emerging issues agreed with interpretations of the text of the treaty through direct negotiations, a corresponding instance will do so and its decision will be binding for the parties,” Pashinyan said.