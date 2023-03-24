MFA: Positions on key issues in the peace treaty strongly differ

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said today that as a result of the September 2022 aggression, Azerbaijan has occupied around 150 square kilometers of the sovereign territory of Armenia.

“Armenia is making intensive efforts to send UN and OSCE fact-finding missions to Nagorno-Karabakh and the Lachin corridor, as well as to involve international organizations and start humanitarian activities in Nagorno-Karabakh,” the minister said in the National Assembly.

At the same time, Ararat Mirzoyan said that Armenia and Azerbaijan managed “to find mutually acceptable wording in the peace treaty.”

“Unfortunately, this relates to non-primary issues. All important issues are still under discussion, but the positions of the parties on key issues strongly differ,” Ararat Mirzoyan said.

He noted that Armenia briefs the three OSCE Minsk Group countries on the talks over the peace treaty.