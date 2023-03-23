Ararat Mirzoyan: “Azerbaijan’s rhetoric intensifies, negotiations continue”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said today that both the propaganda of Armenophobia and direct threats have intensified in Azerbaijan in recent days.

“This rhetoric and aggressive stance not only fail to contribute to the peace process, but also create new obstacles.

Negotiations over the peace treaty are ongoing, on the other hand, we see Azerbaijan’s escalating rhetoric,” Ararat Mirzoyan said at the parliament today.

The minister said the negotiations over the peace treaty continue:

“We will persistently and sincerely continue to negotiate in order to establish long-term and sustainable peace in the region.”