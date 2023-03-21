Baku calls on Yerevan “not to abuse the EU mission”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry stated that the Armenian side “needs to stop abusing the European Union’s civilian observation mission in order to escalate tensions in the region and cover up its military provocations.”

“The presence of the mentioned mission in Armenia should not become an excuse for Armenia to refuse to fulfill its obligations,” the statement of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry runs.

Earlier, the Azerbaijani ministry and the president expressed dissatisfaction with the deployment of the EU mission in the territory of Armenia.

Speaking at the news conference in Berlin on March 15 on the results of the negotiations with Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, specifically said:

“The civil mission of the European Union is in Armenia. Germany supports this mission led by a representative of our country.”