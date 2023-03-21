Mirzoyan highlights the need of fact-fighting mission

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said today that there are visible unconcealed efforts by western countries to “embroil” Armenia with Russia.

“Let’s call things by their names: the western countries, not thinking of the regional countries, but more of their own geopolitical interests, are trying to undermine the regional security architecture. We are confident that they are doomed to failure,” Lavrov said during a joint news conference with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan.

He said that Russia stands for the full implementation of all trilateral agreements reached by the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“We are for strict fulfillment of all the reached trilateral agreements without any improvisations. And the problem of the Lachin corridor should be considered exclusively in this context,” he said.

Ararat Mirzoyan, in turn, noted that Armenia expects Russia’s participation in ensuring the safety of the population of Nagorno-Karabakh.

“Azerbaijan has unilaterally started the resettlement process of the Azerbaijani people in the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, while the Armenian side is not doing it due to the lack of an appropriate international mechanism.

Without diminishing in any way the role of Russian partners in establishing a ceasefire in 2020, as well as the role of the Russian peacekeeping mission, including in preventing the humanitarian disaster caused by the blockade of the Lachin corridor, the current situation shows the need for mechanisms to guarantee the rights and security of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh and the need for international participation in them. It is necessary to activate the international mechanisms for the prevention of genocide, to send an international fact-finding mission to the Lachin corridor and Nagorno-Karabakh. We hope to cooperate with the Russian side in this issue,” he said.