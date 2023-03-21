Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said today in Moscow that Armenia expects its allies to take active steps for Azerbaijan to fulfill its obligations and stop the use of force.

TASS reports that Ararat Mirzoyan said this during the meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

“Unfortunately, there is practically no provision in the November 9 trilateral statement that Azerbaijan has not violated: regular violation of the ceasefire, occupation of Armenian territories, illegal blocking of the Lachin corridor, detention of Armenian prisoners of war, obstruction of the opening of regional communications,” he noted.

In his turn, Sergey Lavrov said that the settlement of the situation around the Lachin corridor is a priority.

“We have no doubt that the trilateral statements of the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan remain the key to the implementation of all decisions in the interest of ensuring the stabilization of the situation both in the economic, military-political sectors and in international law,” Lavrov noted.