Russian MFA: The West wishes to “embroil” Armenia and Russia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Moscow attaches great importance to the upcoming talks today between the Russian and Armenian foreign ministers "against the backdrop of shameless attempts by Western countries to embroil our states and undermine the security architecture that is being built in the region.”

This is stated in the news release issued by the Russian Foreign Ministry ahead of the visit of the Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan to Moscow today.

The document states that “one of Russia’s foreign policy priorities in the South Caucasus is to promote the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan in accordance with trilateral agreements at the highest level.”

“The most important direction of Russian efforts is the unblocking of transport communications in the region. Together with the Armenian and Azerbaijani partners, within the framework of the trilateral working group co-chaired by the vice-premiers, a package of specific infrastructure projects is being agreed upon, which will allow establishing rail and road communications and will also contribute to the resumption of economic ties.

We stand for the continuation of the work of the bilateral commission on the delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border. The launch of the delimitation process is intended to contribute to the cessation of border incidents. Russia will provide the necessary advisory assistance at the request of the parties.

The preparation of a peace treaty between Yerevan and Baku is designed to reinforce the basic principles of relations, lay the foundations for mutually beneficial cooperation in the long term. Moscow is ready to contribute in every possible way to this extremely important process in the interests of regional stability,” the news release reads.