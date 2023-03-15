Rasmussen: The EU must push Azerbaijan to lift the blockade

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Former Secretary General of NATO Anders Fogh Rasmussen said that today he visited the Lachin corridor which “is the only road linking Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia and the outside world.”

“In December last year, it was blocked by Azerbaijanis. Since then, no civilian or commercial traffic has been able reach Nagorno-Karabakh. This has left some 120,000 residents without access to essential goods and services, including life-saving medication and health care.

Europe cannot close its eyes to a humanitarian crisis happening on our borders. The EU must use its relationship with Azerbaijan and push them to lift the blockade and fulfill their international commitments.

If we do not do it, a humanitarian risk will become a humanitarian catastrophe,” Anders Fogh Rasmussen stated.