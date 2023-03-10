Aliyev meets with Israeli intelligence minister - Mediamax.am

Aliyev meets with Israeli intelligence minister


Photo:


Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received the Minister of Intelligence of Israel, Gila Gamliel.

“It was noted that bilateral relations are successfully developing in various directions. The importance of opening the Azerbaijani embassy in Israel was emphasized,” Aliyev’s press service said in a statement.

