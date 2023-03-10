US Ambassador to Armenia visits entrance of the Lachin corridor

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Newly appointed US Ambassador to Armenia Kristina Kvien traveled to the entrance of the Lachin corridor, which has been closed to traffic for almost three months.
The Ambassador reiterated Secretary Antony Blinken’s call to reopen the Lachin corridor immediately.
“Syunik governor Robert Ghukasyan briefed the Ambassador on the effects of the ongoing Lachin corridor blockage, including the impact on hundreds of separated families,” the news release issued by the US Embassy in Armenia reads.
