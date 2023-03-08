Russian diplomat: “EU tries to step into post-Soviet territory as a “mediator””

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russia’s permanent representative in the European Union Kirill Logvinov said today that by sending a mission to Armenia, “the EU is trying to step into the post-Soviet territory, playing the role of a mediator.”

“The launch of the EU mission in Armenia is Brussels’ attempt to step into the post-Soviet territory, using the results obtained through Russia’s mediation in the settlement of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations,” Kirill Logvinov said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

He noted that there is also a significant anti-Russian component in the issue.

“They want to neutralize the historic role of our country as a guarantor of security,” Kirill Logvinov said.