Pashinyan: Russia is not circumventing sanctions through Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that Russia is not circumventing sanctions through Armenia.

Government’s press service reports that in response to a German reporter’s question at a joint news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said:

“As for the rumors about circumventing sanctions, I have to emphasize that they are nothing more than mere rumors. The reality is just the opposite. I have to bring an example. Last spring, a western owner took possession of an aircraft used by one of the Russian airlines from Armenia. And this, I think, is the most direct and clear example when we have shown that, respecting all our relations, all our partners, the legality of actions and activities is of fundamental importance to us. And I do not think that a country where such a thing has happened can be blamed for any other shady circumstances.

On the other hand, we should follow the events with all attention to help the private sector not to engage in such activities that could spoil Armenia’s relations with any partner.”

On his part, Olaf Scholz said:

“We talked about that too, it’s also part of our relationship. We hope that these principles are observed.”