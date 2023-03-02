Nikol Pashinyan to meet Olaf Scholz in Germany

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan started a working visit to Germany today.
Government’s press service reports that within the framework of the visit, the Prime Minister will have a meeting with the Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz.
Nikol Pashinyan will also visit the German Council on Foreign Relations.
On March 3 Armenian premier is scheduled to meet with the President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier.
A number of other meetings will take place within the framework of the visit.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.