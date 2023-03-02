Nikol Pashinyan to meet Olaf Scholz in Germany

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan started a working visit to Germany today.

Government’s press service reports that within the framework of the visit, the Prime Minister will have a meeting with the Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz.

Nikol Pashinyan will also visit the German Council on Foreign Relations.

On March 3 Armenian premier is scheduled to meet with the President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

A number of other meetings will take place within the framework of the visit.