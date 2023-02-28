Armenian FM to have meetings in Geneva

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan paid today a working visit to Geneva.
Armenian Foreign Ministry’s press service reports that on February 27-28 Ararat Mirzoyan will participate in the high-level meeting of the 52nd session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.
The minister will also have meetings with several counterparts.
