Zakharova considers Pashinyan’s comment not successful

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said today that “by sending an EU monitoring mission to Armenia, Brussels has an obvious goal to change the security system formed in the region”.

Referring to the statement of Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan that the EU thus wants to make sure that Armenia and Russia are not going to attack Azerbaijan together, as Baku regularly states in contacts with EU partners, Maria Zakharova said:

“If such statements are an attempt to justify the engagement of the European Union in the region, then it is difficult to consider it successful. Russian peacekeepers ensure peace in Nagorno-Karabakh, our military and border guards operate on the territory of Armenia, including the Armenian-Azerbaijani border zone.

We have never heard Baku’s fears or complaints on this occasion. At the same time, we are aware of Baku’s critical attitude towards the EU’s decision to send a monitoring mission to Armenia. It is obvious that the goal of Brussels is to change the security system formed in the region.”

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry emphasized that its cornerstone is the presence of the Russian military and border guards in the region, Armenia’s membership in the CSTO and the political will with which the decisions made by the three countries are practically implemented.

“There is a desire to believe that Yerevan understands and takes it into account. We are open to a dialogue with our Armenian partners, both bilaterally and multilaterally, in terms of improving the measures taken to maintain stability in the South Caucasus,” Maria Zakharova said.