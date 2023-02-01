Lavrov reiterates readiness to organize Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs’ meeting

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov confirmed his readiness to organize in Moscow the next round of talks between the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia on a draft peace treaty between the two countries.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a news release that during a telephone conversation on January 31, Sergey Lavrov and Jeyhun Bayramov “continued the discussion of ways to resolve the situation around the Lachin corridor.”

“The importance of resuming rhythmic work on all tracks of the Azerbaijani-Armenian normalization on the basis of trilateral agreements reached between the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia was emphasized. In this context, the readiness of the Russian side to organize in Moscow the next round of talks between the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia on a draft peace treaty between the two countries was confirmed,” the news release says.